PAC pulls up postal department for lapses

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The Public Accounts Committee today pulled up Department of Posts for various lapses, including those related to cash certificates, monitoring of accounting processes, wastage of funds and called for strict action against erring officers.

The PAC, chaired by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, said that it noted auditors observations that the overall performance of the DoP in timely delivery of mail as well as money orders is far from satisfactory.

It recommended that the DoP should conduct a thorough review and if necessary commission a study on system improvement, which shall look at global best practices and their feasibility in the Indian context.

The PAC found that the department did not maintain objection book, which are used to track recovery or refund of transactions, of cash certificates in three Postal Accounting Offices (PAOs) -- Ahmedabad, Delhi and Bengaluru.

"The revelation brings to light the complete absence of monitoring, internal audit and regular inspections. The Committee further take strong exception to the Department writing to head of offices in the concerned PAOs asking them to investigate a matter which clearly is the responsibility of the heads of offices concerned," the PAC report tabled in Parliament today said.

It called for "exemplary punitive action" against guilty heads of offices.

The PAC noted that cash certificates worth Rs 1,420.92 crore were not posted in the register as on March 31, 2012 and in some PAOs it remained unposted for in the register for more than 10 years.

The cash certificates are issued for various savings schemes at the post offices like kisan vikas patra, national savings certificates, etc.

The PAC noted that there was a Rs 94.52 crore misappropriation scam at DoP and only Rs 10-12 crore has been recovered from different offenders.

"The committee desired that the cases registered should be vigorously pursued and exemplary punishments awarded to the culprits," the report said, adding that the committee would like to be apprised of the position after the implementation of the electronic format.

The PAC asked the DoP to complete all pending reconciliation and pairing work, including three years prior to and post the audited period, within six months.

It also pulled up DoP for failure to raise claim dues pending with other departments, non-recovery of amount of pension paid to pensioners of other organisations, outstanding amount due for money orders, delay in recovery of penal interest from public sector banks for delayed remittances etc. PTI PRS BAL