PaceCloud Drives Global Expansion With Commvault and Cisco

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Bangladeshi Solutions Provider boosts competitive advantage and cloud offerings with centralized data protection platform and flexible infrastructureBangladesh & India Business Wire IndiaPaceCloud, a leading IT, networking, and internet services provider from Bangladesh today announced the implementation of Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery to support the delivery of its backup-as-a-service (BaaS) and other cloud offerings to customers around the globe. The provider also announced the integration of Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery with Ciscos cloud infrastructure products, to launch the CloudCenter multi-cloud management tool. PaceCloud is a leader providing next-gen solutions in the BIMSTEC Region. By seamlessly integrating Commvault solutions with Cisco cloud products, we have a highly flexible and interoperable infrastructure to underpin the delivery of our cloud services now and in the future, said Chowdhury Qamrul Huda, Chief Technology Officer at PaceCloud. PaceCloud has integrated Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery with Ciscos cloud infrastructure products, including HyperFlex hyper-converged systems and the CloudCenter multi-cloud management tool. This powerful combination enables PaceCloud to protect business-critical amounts of virtual machines simultaneously to support multi-cloud data center environments. Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery will also support PaceClouds ambitions to become a global cloud service provider by optimizing protection for its infrastructure and BaaS customer data. We selected the Commvault solution because of its ability to back up a huge range of applications, databases, systems, and virtual machines, which is a real differentiator in the market, said Huda. This empowers us to offer BaaS solutions to our customers and support future growth. We are pleased to support PaceCloud in becoming leading providers across the region for BaaS offerings and delivering real value to their customers with Commvault functionality, said Ramesh Mamgain, Area Vice President India & SAARC, Commvault. As well as this their innovative integration of market-leading Cisco solutions powered by Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery is creating strategic and competitive value to an increasing number of organizations. Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery will enable PaceCloud customers to perform customized backups in the cloud and to improve business continuity. Our customers can easily set up and monitor their own backup processes and manage recovery via the Commvault Command Center, commented Huda. PaceCloud now has the foundations it needs to deliver BaaS and other cloud services to customers around the globe, improving its competitive advantage. We have invested heavily in data centers and technologies that will enable us to become a public cloud provider. We are leveraging these cloud services to expand into new markets, including Southeast Asia and North America, said Huda.About Commvault Commvault is the recognized leader in data backup and recovery. Commvaults converged data management solution redefines what backup means for the progressive enterprise through solutions that protect, manage and use their most critical asset their data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. 