Packaging restriction on roasted gram export removed

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) The government has removed packaging restriction on export of roasted gram, an official statement has said.

Earlier, overseas shipment of roasted gram was permitted in consumer packs of up to one kilogram.

Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said it had received representations from exporters suggesting to do away with the packaging restriction as the government has removed prohibition on export of all varieties of pulses.

"The matter has been examined. As all varieties of pulses including organic pulses are free for export....the packaging restriction on export of roasted gram would no longer be applicable," DGFT said in a circular.

In a separate statement, it said all varieties of edible oils, except mustard oil, have been made "free" for export without any quantitative ceilings and pack size till further orders.