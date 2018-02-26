PACL investors want Sebi out of recovery, refund processes

(Eds: Repeating with corrected slug and additional inputs)

Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) In a first-of-its-kind protest by the retail investors, over 50,000 duped investors of the PACL Group, today did a day-long sit-in near the Sebi headquarters and demanded that the markets watchdog move out of the recovery and refund processes.

The demand was made at a meeting that the investors assocation under the banner of a Pune-based citizen group Janlok Pratishthan leaders had Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi here today.

"We have told Tyagi that Sebi has failed in its duty to recover the money by selling confiscated properties of Pearls Infrastructure Projects (PACL) and ensure timely refund to us. So the best way possible for Sebi is to move out of the case fully," Sunanda Kadam, president of Janlok Pratishthan told PTI.

When asked what was the response from Taygi, she said he told them that as of today, Sebi has received 2.5 lakh refund claims online. But the money the regulator has in hand is only Rs 400 crore. So it has decided to uniformly distribute this amount to all these applicants. The last date of making refun claims is February 28.

The sit-in, though initially planned to undertake in front of the Sebi headquarters in the BKC area of the city, due to lack of police permission, they were forced to shift their venue to the nearby MMRDA Grounds, she said.

Investors gathered as a novel way of voicing their concerns over the apathy of the Sebi in ensuring refunds.

The protest was spearheaded by the Pune-based Janlok Pratishthan whose members are the duped investors of the Chandigrah-based PACL under its collective investment scheme.

The scam came to light in Decemeber 2015 when the Sebi banned the group from the market.

"We condemn the inaction of Sebi which has just become a bureaucratic entity and failed to check the increasing instances of financial frauds and ponzi schemes," said Kadam.

Her deputy Vishal Mhetre joined in saying, "we want Sebi to clearly state how much money they have recovered so far and clarify our several doubts with regard to the refund process."

In its January 2, 2018 statement, Sebi did not say how much money they have collected but clarified that no interest will be paid from the amount collected so far, he said.

Kadam claimed that Rs 400 crore received from the sale of PACLs Sheraton Miraj hotel in Australia has been deposited in an escrow account in that country.

"Continued apathy and inaction from Sebi is resulting in undue delays in bringing that money to the country. The regulator has proved ineffective in refunding the investments of nearly 60 million PACL investors with interest," she said.

Sebi had in 2015 found that PACL had collected over Rs 60,000 crore through illegal collective investment schemes over the past 18 years from public in the name of agriculture and real estate businesses.

In December 2015, Sebi had ordered attachment of all assets of PACL and its nine promoters and directors for their failure to refund the money which were due to investors.

Subsequently, Supreme Court appointed a panel under the retired apex court judge RM Lodha to oversee disposal of PACL assets so as to repay the affected investors, has recommended refund to investors with the money so far realised by it.

According to the citizen group, Lodha suggestions have not been honored by the Central and state governments and district administrations.

Earlier this year, Sebi had asked some PACL investors to submit their refund claims for their investments in companys illegal investment schemes, if their total principal amount claim was up to Rs 2,500. The details have to be submitted by this February 28.