Pact for setting up Embassy Taurus World Technology centre

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 14 (PTI) Giving a boost to the IT sector in the state, a tripartite agreement for setting up the Embassy Taurus World Technology Centre in over a 12 acre-land at Technopark was signed today in the presence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"The Centrewill impact Keralas IT scene like never before," the chief minister said.

"The project will facilitate creation of 35,000 direct jobs and will help the state leapfrog to the status of top tier II destination in India," he said.

The land has been leased from Technopark, Kerala government, for a period of 90 years.

Of 12.12 acres earmarked for office space, 10 acres is under the Special Economic Zone and 2.12 acres is non-SEZ, a company release said.

The agreement was signed between Embassy Property Development Pvt Ltd, Taurus Investment Holdings and Technopark.

About 2.8 million square feet of premium Grade A office space and 5,00,000 square feet of Grade A office space in the non-SEZ land parcel will be built at the centre, the release said.

Jitu Virwani, Chairman and Managing Director, Embassy Group,

Erik Rijnbout, Global President, Taurus Investment Holdings, Ajay Prasad, Country Managing Director, Taurus Investment Holdings;

M Sivasankar, State IT Secretary and Hrishikesh Nair, CEO Technopark, Thiruvanathapuram, were among those present on the occasion at the Chief Ministers chamber in the Kerala Legislative Assembly Complex. Chairman and Managing Director of Embassy, Jitu Virwani, said their foray into the state was in line with their vision to be part of the significant growth of SEZs in the country.

Ajay Prasad and Hrishikesh Nair also signed the lease agreement for Dragonstone Realty Private Limited which will be constructing retail and entertainment space and a 175-key business hotel in another 7.64 acres of non-SEZ land.

