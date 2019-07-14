Padma Shri awardee Raghu Ram conferred honorary fellowship of Thailand's Royal College of Surgeons

Hyderabad, Jul 13 (PTI) Padma Shri awardee surgeon P Raghu Ram was Saturday conferred honorary fellowship of the Royal College of Surgeons of Thailand, the highest recognition bestowed by the institute. Raghu Ram is also the president elect of the Association of Surgeons of India. "This highest honour was conferred by professor Tanaphon Maipang, the President of the Royal College of Surgeons of Thailand in recognition of Dr Raghu Ram's bold vision coupled with an intense body of work that has paved towards significantly improving the delivery of breast healthcare in India, a media release said.The honour was conferred also in recognition of Raghu Ram's contribution in promoting the highest standards of surgical education in India through his association with the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh and England, it said.In a surgical career spanning 24 years since he qualified to become a surgeon in 1995, Raghu Ram created awareness about the importance of early detection of breast cancer, transforming it from a "taboo" to a much commonly discussed issue, it added. PTI SJR ANBANB