Padma Shri awardee saint Narayan Das Maharaj passes away

Jaipur, Nov 17 (PTI) Padma Shri awardee and revered saint Narayan Das Maharaj of Triveni dham near Jaipur passed away on Saturday, ashram members said.The nonagenarian breathed his last at the ashram.His funeral will take place on Sunday. His followers are paying him floral tributes, SHO at Shahpura police station Vikrant Sharma said quoting the ashram members.Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sachin Pilot, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of the saint who was awarded the Padam Shri in January this year for social service. PTI SDA DPB