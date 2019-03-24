'Pagalpanti' to now release on November 22

Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) The release of Anees Bazmee-directed film "Pagalpanti" has been preponed to November 22, the makers announced Sunday.The film was earlier scheduled to release in December."Pagalpanti" features ensemble cast starring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla.According to a statement by the makers, the shooting of the film is underway in LondonThe movie is produced by T-Series, Panorama Studios and co-produced by Aditya Chowksey and Sanjeev Joshi. PTI RDSRDS