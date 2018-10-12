Paisabazaar.com Introduces Products on Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Gurgaon, Haryana, India (NewsVoir)Paisabazaar.com, Indias largest online marketplace for financial products, announced today the launch of its products on voice-based platforms like Amazons Alexa and Google Assistant. Paisabazaar.coms free credit score feature, with monthly updates, is already available on Alexa and will go live on Google Assistant by the end of this month. Over the next few weeks, various other products from Paisabazaar.com like Direct Plans of Mutual Funds, loans, Credit Cards etc. will also be available to customers on Alexa and Google Assistant. At Paisabazaar.com, we intend to make access to financial products as convenient as possible, using technologies like Artificial Intelligence. If you look around the world, consumers are fast moving towards voice-based searches and commands. By making our products, and all the information around it, available on platforms like Google Assistant and Alexa, we are providing a more seamless way to interact and transact, said Naveen Kukreja, CEO & Co-founder, Paisabazaar.com. According to Paisabazaar.com, which runs Indias largest credit awareness initiative, its customers can find out their credit score from Paisabazaar.com in less than 15 seconds from anywhere, anytime, through voice-based commands on Google Assistant and Alexa. Free Credit Score is just the beginning. Soon, consumers, through voice, would be able to check customized loan and credit card offers, check their loan application status, value of their mutual fund portfolio, due dates of their SIP and much more on these platforms in a fraction of a time, said Jagmal Singh, Chief Technology Officer, Paisabazaar.com. With Paisabazaar.coms products available on Google Assistant, the marketplace aims to seamlessly reach over millions of Android users, through their smartphones. Since Google Assistant is also available on low-cost Jio feature phones, consumers across demographics and geographies will be able to access its products conveniently. Paisabazaar.com also intends to make these services available in various local languages to add further convenience to consumers, especially to those from Tier II and Tier III cities. About Paisabazaar.comPaisabazaar.com is India's largest online marketplace for loans and Credit Cards. It works with more than 75 partners across lending and investment categories to offer 300+ products to meet all lending and investment needs of consumers. Paisabazaar is the only marketplace in India to disburse annualized loans worth USD 1 billion. The platform has been conferred with Economic Times Best Fintech Brand (2018) Economic Times Best BFSI Brand" (2016), Money Tech Startup of the Year (2017) and Money Tech Best Customer Experience Innovation (2017) awards. PaisaBazaar.com is part of ETechAces that owns Indias leading insurtech brand, PolicyBazaar.com, and newly launched health tech platform, docprime.com. The company is backed up by a host of investors including the likes of Softbank, Temasek, Tiger Global Management, True North, InfoEdge (Naukri.com), Premji Invest, besides investments from other PE funds and family offices. PWRPWR