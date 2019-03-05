Pak actor apologises for posting Sridevi's photo amid Indo-Pak tensions

Karachi, Mar 5 (PTI) A popular Pakistani actor was forced to apologise after he posted a picture of his co-star and late Bollywood star Sridevi on Instagram on her death anniversary amid tensions between India and Pakistan.Adnan Siddiqui, who starred with Sridevi in the film 'Mom', recently posted a picture of Sridevi on her death anniversary, drawing criticism from netizens. Siddiqui later removed the picture and went on to issue an apology with a photo that read 'My bad'."My last post was a memory post, remembering a co-star at a very personal level. But I do realise that it shouldnt have been on a public forum. It, in no way meant that I dont support my country," Siddiqui said. "Whatever said and done, my country comes above all and Im a proud Pakistani with all my heart. If I ever have to make a choice itll always be my country first. But I understand, may be it was wrong timing and I would like to apologise for that. Peace and love to all. As a mark of respect and keeping the sentiments intact Im deleting the post. PAKISTAN ZINDABAD, he wrote.After Siddiqui deleted the post many his followers came to his support lashing out users who had shamed the actor for sharing the picture of Sridevi.Tensions have flared up between the nations following a terror attack claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed in Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14. PTI CORR NSA