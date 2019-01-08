Pak army fires on border posts in J-K, violates ceasefire for fifth time in a week

Jammu, Jan 8 (PTI) The Pakistani army fired on forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, the fifth ceasefire violation in a week, officials said.Pakistani troops resorted to small arms firing on the forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector's Gulpur and Khadi Karmara areas, they said.Indian troops have retaliated strongly, the officials said.On Saturday, Pakistan resorted to heavy shelling and firing along the LoC in the Mankote, Khadi Karmara and Gulpur areas. Ceasefire violations were also reported on Thursday, Wednesday and Tuesday from the Poonch sector.Last year saw the highest number of ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years. In total, 2,936 incidents were reported. PTI AB ANBANB