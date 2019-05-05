Pak Army opens fire at forward posts, villages along LoC in J-K� '

Jammu, May 5 (PTI) Pakistan Army Sunday lobbed mortars and opened fire from small arms at forward posts and villages along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.The shelling and firing from across the border in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch and Keri sector in Rajouri started around 1100 hours, the spokesman said.He said the Indian Army is retaliating befittingly and there was no immediate report of any casualty on the Indian side in the Pakistani firing.Ending over a fortnight-long lull, Pakistan on Thursday targeted Shahpur and Kirni sectors of Poonch followed by firing in Qasba sector in the same district the next day. PTI TAS DVDV