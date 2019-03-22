Pak army resorts to fresh ceasefire violation in J-K's Poonch

(Eds: Adding latest inputs ) Jammu, Mar 22 (PTI) Pakistani troops on Friday resorted to fresh mortar shelling along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, while two Army soldiers were injured in overnight shelling from across the border in Jammu and Rajouri districts, officials said."At about 1545 hours, Pakistani army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along LoC in Mendhar Sector in Poonch district," PRO defence said.The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, he said.Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Army Commander, Northern Command accompanied by White Knight Corps Commander Lt Gen Paramjit Singh on Friday visited forward posts in Rajouri and Reasi sectors to interact with soldiers and review the operational preparedness.Pakistani troops continued night-long mortar shelling and firing in Pallanwala, Sunderbani and Nowshera sectors, officials said.The two Army jawans, who were injured in Pallanwala sector, were admitted to a hospital, they said.On Thursday, an Army jawan was killed as Pakistani troops shelled forward areas and Indian posts with artillery and mortar bombs along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. PTI AB SRY