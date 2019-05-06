Pak army shells forward posts, hamlets along LoC in J-K's Poonch, 2 civilians injured

/R Jammu, May 6 (PTI) Pakistan army resorted to heavy mortar shelling and small arms firing targeting forward posts and villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, resulting in injuries to two civilians, officials said. Pakistan violated ceasefire by resorting to heavy mortar shelling and firing along the LoC in Mankote and Krishna Ghati sectors of Poonch district, they said. Two civilians -- Maqsood Ahmed and Ashiq Hussain -- were injured in the shelling, officials said. On Sunday, a colonel-rank officer was injured in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch in Pakistani shelling, while a 25-year-old porter suffered splinter injuries when a mortar shell exploded near him in Keri sector of Rajouri district, they said. Pakistan has violated ceasefire by 513 times along the LoC in the state in the past one-and-a-half-month. The Pakistani side has suffered five to six times more casualties than the Indian side in retaliatory action, a senior official said. Ten people, including four soldiers, have been killed and over 50 injured in Rajouri and Poonch districts since India's February 26 air strike on a JeM terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot in response to the Pulwama terror attack that left 40 CRPF personnel dead. PTI AB AQS