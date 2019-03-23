Pak army violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, Mar 23 (PTI) Pakistan army Saturday resorted to unprovoked firing on forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said. The small arms firing from across the border in Poonch sector started at around 5.30 pm, he added. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, the spokesman said. He said there was no report of any casualty on the Indian side in the latest ceasefire violation by Pakistan. Official sources said Pakistani troops targeted Shahpur and Kerni areas, forcing people to take shelter inside their homes. The skirmishes between the two sides witnessed a spurt after India's preemptive air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Balakot on February 26 following the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. Five persons - four civilians and a soldier - were killed and several others injured as Pakistan army targeted dozens of villages in over 125 incidents of ceasefire violations along the LoC in the state, especially in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri, since then. According to official sources, Pakistan army suffered heavy casualties and a number of its posts were destroyed in the retaliation action by the Indian Army over the past couple of weeks. Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Commander of Udhampur-based northern command, had on Friday visited forward posts in Rajouri and Reasi sectors to interact with soldiers and review the operational preparedness. He was accompanied by White Knight Corps Commander Lt Gen Paramjit Singh. PTI TAS AQS