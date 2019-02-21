Pak authorities issue advisory to PoK villagers living near LoC

(Eds: Adding words in intro) New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) People in villages in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) along the LoC have been asked by authorities to remain alert amidst mounting Indo-Pak tension following the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel.An official advisory has been issued asking all those residing around the Line of Control (LoC) to take precautions like using safe routes while commuting, officials in the know said Thursday.Residents have been also asked to avoid being in groups at a particular place and to build bunkers.The residents should avoid using unnecessary lights during night time and refrain from unnecessary travel near the LoC routes, the advisory issued by officials in the PoK said.Without referring to the 2016 surgical strike against terror camps in PoK, the advisory said India may undertake same "activity" that could endanger the lives of the locals.The villagers have also been asked not to take animals for grazing near the LoC.Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier said the perpetrators of the February 14 Pulwama massacre will not go unpunished. PTI SKL GSN ACB AAR ASH AAR