Pak-based terror groups training cadre for 'Samundari Jihad': Govt

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Pakistan-based terror groups continue to train their cadre for underwater strikes and exhort them for 'Samundari Jihad' (seaborne jihad) against India, Union minister Hansraj Ahir said Wednesday.Replying to a written question in Rajya Sabha, he said as per available information, there is no specific input about any terrorist group planning a 26/11 type Mumbai terror attack on ports, cargo ships and oil tankers in the high seas."However, available inputs indicate that Pakistan-based terrorist groups continue to train their cadres for underwater strike capabilities in a bid to infiltrate them into India by sea/water ways," the Union Minister of State for Home said. Ahir also said that "as per available inputs, the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation had exhorted its cadres for 'Samundari Jihad' against India". PTI ACB ACB ANBANB