Pak-bound plane develops snag, lands in Jaipur

Jaipur, Nov 20 (PTI) A Karachi-bound aircraft landed at the Jaipur International Airport Tuesday after a technical problem, an airport official said. The pilot of the Cirrus SR20 plane sought permission to land following a door open warning. The plane, on what was described as a chartered flight from Lucknow to Karachi, was not carrying any passengers. The small plane can normally carry four or five passengers. The aircraft flew for Karachi after a detailed examination that lasted for three hours, airport director J S Balhara said. PTI AG ASHASH