Pak high commissioner offers prayers at Ajmer Sharif

/R New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood offered prayers at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan on Saturday, where the 807th Urs festival is currently underway. The Urs is an annual festival held at the dargah to commemorate the death anniversary of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti. Mahmood presented the traditional chadar on behalf of the people and the Pakistan government, a statement by the Pakistan High Commission said. The high commissioner said Sufi saints like Khwaja Ghareeb Nawaz, Hazrat Baba Farid and Nizamuddin Auliya formed an immutable and eternal bond between the peoples of Pakistan and India, the statement said. Mahmood expressed the hope that the message and illustrious example of these Sufi saints would continue to serve as a guiding light in tackling present-day challenges and also help the two countries develop a relationship based on better mutual understanding, it added. PTI UZMHMB