Pak intruder arrested along IB in Samba

Jammu, May 9 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) Thursday arrested a Pakistan intruder along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.Troops of BSF observed some movement along the IB near a forward area and nabbed a person, they said.During preliminary investigation, he was identified as Mohmmad Afzal of Shakergarh district of Pakistan.He has been handed over to police for further interrogation, they said. PTI AB DVDV