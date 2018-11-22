Pak intruder detained along IB in Rajasthan

Jaipur/Bikaner, Nov 22 (PTI) An 18-year-old Pakistani intruder was detained Thursday along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Bikaner division, a Border Security Force (BSF) official said. A team of BSF's 125 battalion detained the Pakistani national in Hindumalkot area of Sriganganagar district. The accused is yet to reveal his name, BSF DIG M S Rathore told PTI. He said Rs 209 in Pakistani currency was seized from the accused. The accused will be jointly interrogated by intelligence agencies, the official said. PTI CORR AG CK