'Pak intruder shot at and presumed dead at IB in JK's Samba, found alive and shifted to hospital'

(Eds: Updating ) Jammu, Jan 26 (PTI) A 22-year-old Pakistani intruder, shot at by Border Security Force personnel along the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir and presumed dead earlier, was shifted to hospital after he was found alive, officials said.Farooq Ahmad, a resident of village Bhollian Da Kothay of Shakargarh in Pakistan, was fired upon by the BSF personnel after he ignored repeated warnings against his bids to cross into this side of the border in Check Faqira area around 1.30 pm, the officials said.He fell motionless on the ground after receiving the gun shot and was presumed dead, they said.The intruder however, was found alive by the BSF personnel, who reached him to retrieve the body, the officials said.The BSF personnel, accordingly, gave the first aid to the injured intruder and rushed him to a government hospital for specialised treatment.The officials said nothing incriminating was recovered from the possession of the intruder, who seemed to be "high on drugs."