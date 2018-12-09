Pak made cosmetics seized from train passengers

Barmer (Raj) Dec 9 (PTI) Two passengers were detained with 13,550 packets of beauty creams manufactured in Pakistan while they were on board the Thar Express to reach India, a customs official said. The accused Musa and Shahid, both respective residents of Godhra in Gujarat and New Delhi, had boarded the train on Friday from Pakistan. Acting on a tip-off, the accused were detained with the packets of Pakistan manufactured beauty cream on Saturday, Assistant Commissioner of Customs Department M.L Shera said. He said that the seized consignment is worth nearly Rs 6.77 lakh in the market. The accused were released after a penalty of Rs 85,000 each, he said. PTI CORR AG TVSTVS