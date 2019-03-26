Pak man held by BSF along Gujarat IB

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) A Pakistani national was apprehended by the BSF along the Indo-Pak International Border (IB) in Gujarat, officials said Tuesday.They said Muhammad Ali (35), who was speaking Sindhi, was apprehended by a Border Security Force (BSF) patrol from the 'Kumar' border post in the frontier district of Banaskantha on Monday evening.Nothing substantial was recovered from the man and central security agencies were interrogating him, they said. PTI NES DPBDPBDPB