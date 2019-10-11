Pak national's plea against kids denied admission in state-run school: HC seeks AAP govt reply

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a response of the AAP government on a Pakistan national's plea against denial of admission to his three children by a state-run school here.Justice Rajiv Shakdher issued notices to the Directorate of Education (DoE) of the Delhi government and the school run by it and asked them to file their replies to the petition which claims that admission was "unjustly" denied to his wards.Gulsher, who migrated to India from Pakistan with his family in May this year, has also challenged a Delhi government circular of 2016 that lays down the upper age limit for admission in various classes in the state-run schools.The court listed the matter for further hearing on October 17.The petition, filed through advocate Ashok Agarwal, said three children -- two girls and a boy -- were registered for admission in class 9 on July 5 and they were allowed to attend classes from July 8 to September 14 when they were "unceremoniously" removed from the school.It said that the children had already bought books, uniforms and other study material.The girls had school leaving certificates indicating they had passed class 8, while the boy had an enrolment card for appearing in class 10 exams. All the three were removed from the school, citing the 2016 circular, the plea said.The petition has contended that the action or inaction on the part of the government and the school was "unconstitutional, arbitrary, discriminatory and violative of the fundamental right to education guaranteed under the Constitution".The father of the three children has sought directions to the Delhi government to grant admission to them in class 9 of its school at Bhatti Mines in Chhatarpur here.He has also sought quashing of the 2016 circular. PTI HMP SKV KJ