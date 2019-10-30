Pak opens fire along LoC, civilian killed

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
Srinagar, Oct 30 (PTI) A civilian was killed and five others were injured as Pakistani troops opened fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machhil sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.The Indian Army gave a befitting response to the Pakistani aggression that started on Tuesday night, they said.Officials said the injured have been admitted to a hospital. PTI SSB MIJ DVDV
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today