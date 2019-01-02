Pak opens fire along LoC in Poonch for 2nd day, shells forward posts

Jammu, Jan 2 (PTI) Pakistan army troops opened indiscriminate firing on forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district for the second consecutive day Wednesday, officials said.There were nearly 1,600 incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 2018 till October-end, the highest recorded in a year so far, they added.Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling and small arms fire on forward posts in Digwar sector of Poonch district Wednesday, the officials said.Indian troops fired in retaliation, they said, adding that no casualty or damage was incurred.On Tuesday, Pakistani troops had resorted to small arms fire along the LoC in Khari Karmara and Gulpur areas in Poonch.Despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the ceasefire understanding of 2003, there were 1,591 incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations along the LoC and the IB by Pakistan last year till October, the officials said. PTI AB IJT