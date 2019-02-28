Pak resorts to heavy shelling at forward posts in Poonch, Rajouri

(Eds: Correcting typo in heading ) Jammu, Feb 28 (PTI) The Pakistani Army Thursday heavily shelled forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajauri districts, committing repeated ceasefire violations but drawing "strong" retaliation from the Indian Army, an official said.This is the seventh consecutive day that Pakistan breached the ceasefire, targeting forward posts along the LoC.There have been fresh ceasefire violations in Nowshera and Krishna Ghati sectors, officials said. They committed three ceasefire violations during the day, officials added. "At about 2.14 pm, the Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms firing along the LoC in Nowshera sector in Rajouri, violating the ceasefire," the Defence PRO said.They violated the ceasefire earlier at about 1 pm, resorting to unprovoked shelling and firing along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector, he said."The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively," he added.The Pakistani army began breaching ceasefire since early morning, resorting to unprovoked shelling and firing in the Krishna Ghati sector, he said, adding the pre-dawn shelling bout ended at 6 am.In view of the prevailing situation, authorities have ordered temporary closure of educational institutions, located up to five kms from the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts.They have asked border village residents to stay inside their homes and not to move outside amid the shelling.The year 2018 witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations, numbering 2,936 by Pakistani troops, in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border.Pakistan continues to violate the 2003 ceasefire agreement with India despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the pact during flag meetings between the two sides. PTI AB RAXRAXRAX