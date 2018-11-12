Pak SC admits NAB appeal against suspension of Sharifs' sentences in Avenfield case

Islamabad, Nov 12 (PTI) Pakistan's Supreme Court Monday admitted the country's anti-graft watchdog's appeal for hearing over the suspension of the prison sentences of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law in the Avenfield corruption case.On July 6, Sharif was awarded 10 years imprisonment while his daughter Maryam, and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar were given seven and one year jail terms respectively in the Avenfield apartments corruption case.However, on September 19, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended their sentences on the petitions filed by the Sharifs.A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, was conducting preliminary hearing of the case.The bench ordered that the defendants' bail in the case would be maintained while the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) plea against the suspension of the sentences would be heard separately, Geo News reported.The apex court said it would see if there was any need to change the bench or constitute a larger bench to hear the appeal over the suspension of the sentences.The next hearing of NAB's appeal against the IHC's suspension of the sentences will take place on December 12.Sharif, Maryam and Safdar were also disqualified from contesting elections or holding public office for a period of 10 years after their release in the Avenfield case, a ruling that ruined their political career.The Avenfield case was among the three corruption cases filed against the three-time former premier and his children by the NAB on the Supreme Court's orders in the Panama Papers case which disqualified Sharif. Sharif has denied any wrongdoing and says the charges are politically motivated. PTI MRJ AKJ MRJ