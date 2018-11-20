Pak shells forward areas in Poonch

Jammu, Nov 20 (PTI) Pakistani troops Tuesday targeted areas along the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir with mortars and small arms, officials said.No casualties have been reported.The shelling took place in Figwar and Malti areas in Poonch sector, they said.According to reports, Pakistani troops also violated the ceasefire in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. PTI AB DVDV