Pak shells villages along LoC in Balakote, Krishnaghati

Jammu, Oct 9 (PTI) The Pakistan Army overnight opened fire and lobbed mortars at Balakote and Krishnagati sectors along the LoC in Poonch district, triggering panic among border dwellers.Officials on Wednesday said the Indian Army gave a befitting reply resulting in exchanges. The firing triggered panic among border residents.The Pakistani Army has violated ceasefire more than 2,050 times this year in which 21 Indians have been killed. PTI AB DVDV

