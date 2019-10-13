Pak should fight honest battle against terrorism, mend ways or face disintegration: Rajnath

Chandigarh, Oct 13 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday asked Pakistan to wage an honest battle against terrorism, saying India is ready to help it but Islamabad's intentions are deceitful, and cautioned the neighbouring country that it will disintegrate if it does nor mend its ways. Addressing election rallies in Haryana, the BJP leader also asked Pakistan to stop its Kashmir rant, saying no power in the world can separate Kashmir from India. I want to tell our neighbour to stop (aiding) terrorism, wage an honest battle to fight terrorism, and if they are not able to fight terrorism, they can take help of neighbour India, we will extend cooperation to them to fight terrorism, Singh said. "However, Pakistan's intentions are deceitful," he said. Singh hit out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his statement that he will continue to rake up Kashmir issue on international forums I was listening to Pakistan Prime Minister's speech, he said till the time Kashmir does not get freedom, he will continue to raise Kashmir issue on international forums. Forget it. Don't even think about Kashmir. You have paid the price. In 1947, you divided India into two because of two-nation theory.... In 1971, Pakistan got divided into two I want to caution Pakistan, bring a change in your thinking or else if they keep going on like this, Pakistan will disintegrate and no one can stop this, he warned. Attacking Pakistan, Singh said, They want to weaken and break India by taking help of terrorism. "Pakistan should stop its Kashmir rant. Kashmir was, is and will be our integral part of India and no power in the world can separate it from us," he said. The BJP leader said his party fulfilled its promise of scrapping Article 370 on special status to Jammu and Kahsmir. On India getting Rafale jets, he said now, we don't have to enter their territory to wipe out terrorists, now sitting here in India only we can do 'Jai Shri Ram'. Singh said India has acquired these and other jets for self-defence only. When we targeted terrorist launch pads, we did not attack Pakistan Army or attack people of Pakistan.... we did not raise any question on their sovereignty," he said "We have acquired Rafale for self defence, not to become aggressive. India has never attacked any country or occupied its territory, this has been our character, he said. At the same time, he said "India has become strong and powerful, no one can look at us with an evil eye anymore". Singh addresed rallies in Pataudi in Gurgaon district and in Assandh, Karnal in Haryana which goes to polls on October 21. PTI SUN VSD RTRTRT