Pak-sponsored terrorists making attempts to disturb peace in J&K: DGP

Jammu, Feb 20 (PTI) Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh Wednesday said "Pakistan-sponsored terrorists" are trying to disrupt peace in the state and directed officers to put all resources to use to create a secure environment.Referring to the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel, the DGP said, "We must learn from the incident and be resilient in our approach."Singh was addressing a 'darbar' (meeting) of trainees during a visit to Sher-i Kashmir Police Academy in Udhampur district. He also interacted with the officers, besides reviewing different facilities being provided to the trainees."Pakistan-sponsored terrorists are making attempts to disrupt peace and order in the state, but like (in the) past, their attempts are bound to fail," the police chief said.He impressed upon the officers and other personnel to be prepared for the future contingencies."We need to put all resources to use to create a secure environment in the state," Singh said.He emphasised upon the trainees to have a proactive approach to their training and stay focused, keeping in mind the organisational goals.He also directed the training staff to sensitise the trainees for their role after the training. Singh said they must be trained keeping in view the multiple challenges the force faces in the state.The DGP advised the trainees to develop interest in IT and computers."We have to excel in different fields of policing to provide better services to the people," Singh said.Later, he chaired a meeting wherein the overall security, law and order and working of police against crime in the district was reviewed.