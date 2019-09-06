Pak sustaining terror, using social media to radicalise Valley's youth: JK DGP

Srinagar, Sep 6 (PTI) Asserting that Pakistan is sustaining terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, state police chief Dilbagh Singh on Friday said the neighbouring country's use of social media to radicalise the youths in the Valley remains a "big challenge".He, however, exuded confidence that the police and the armed forces will rise to the challenge as they had done many times in the past.The director general of Jammu and Kashmir Police was interacting with a group of trainee officers from the College of Air Warfare, Secunderabad, at the police headquarters here."Pakistan has been sustaining terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and a large number of terrorists have been moved to the launch pads across the border," Singh said.He said social media was being used by Pakistan to radicalise the young minds in the Valley, which remains a "big challenge for all of us".The DGP expressed confidence that the police and the security forces together will be able to meet the challenge."The police enjoy a very cordial relationship with all forces. There is perfect synergy between the security forces and the police in the state. This fact has been recognised even by the senior functionaries in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Defence," he said.He added that the police also share a good rapport with the state's residents, which helps in management of law and order.During the interaction, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) CID B Srinivas; ADGP Armed S J M Gillani; ADGP Security, Law and Order Munir Ahmad Khan and Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, S P Pani, responded to different queries from the visiting officers, a police spokesperson said.Earlier, ADGP Coordination, Police Headquarters, A K Choudhary welcomed the visiting officers, the spokesperson said.As part of their one-year training, the officers are taken to the forward areas of Jammu and Kashmir and northeast. PTI TAS DIVDIV