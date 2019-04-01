Pak targeting civilian population along LoC shameful: Gujjar leader

Jammu, Apr 1 (PTI) A Poonch-based Gujjar leader Monday lashed out at Pakistan for targeting civilian population, mostly Gujjars, living in border areas, and termed it as a "shameful act of cowardice". "We strongly condemn the ceasefire violation by Pakistan army and targeting of border villages, particularly Bandichechian belt of Poonch. It is a shameful act of cowardice by Pakistan to target civilian areas, where Gujjar population is putting up", said Gujjar leader Shamsher Hakla.He said the civilian population is being deliberately targeted by the Pakistan army. Condoling the death of a BSF inspector and a five-year-old girl, who died Monday in the heavy mortal shelling by the Pakistani Army in cease fire violation for the fourth consecutive day, Hakla demanded from the government to build safe, shelling-proof bunkers and houses in border areas. PTI AB RAXRAX