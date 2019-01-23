scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Pak targets forward Indian posts, civilians areas; draws strong reaction

Jammu, Jan 23 (PTI) The Pakistan Army Wednesday fired mortar bombs and small arms targeting forwards posts and civilian areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu andKashmir's Poonch district, officials said.The defence spokesperson said the Pakistan Army continued its "nefarious activities along the LoC". They fired small arms and mortars in Mendhar sector at about 4 pm.He said that the Indian Army was retaliating strongly and effectively.The officials said the Pakistan Army was firing 120 mm and 81 mm mortars continuously. PTI AB GVS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos