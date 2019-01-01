Pak targets Indian posts in Poonch district

Jammu, Jan 1 (PTI) Pakistan Army Tuesday opened fire on forward areas along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammuand Kashmir, officials said.The firing took place in Khari Karmara and Gulpur forward areas along the LoC, they said.Indian troops guarding the borderline retaliated. No casualty has been reported.Despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the ceasefire understanding of 2003, there have been 1,600 incidentsof ceasefire violations by Pakistan last year till October, 2018. PTI AB DVDV