Pak team arrives in India, to visit Chenab basin in J-K

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) A Pakistani delegation arrived in India on Sunday to visit the Chenab river basin in Jammu and Kashmir for inspection, as mandated under the Indus Water Treaty, sources said.Pakistan's Indus Commissioner Syed Mohammad Mehar Ali Shah arrived in Amritsar along with his two advisers, sources said."This tour is an obligation imposed on both the countries by the Indus Waters Treaty 1960 between India and Pakistan. Under the treaty, both the commissioners are mandated to inspect sites and works on both the sides of Indus basin in a block of five years," a senior official said.Since signing of the treaty, a total of 118 such tours on both the sides have been undertaken.The last tours of the commission in Pakistan and India were held in July 2013 and September 2014, respectively. No tour could be held in the current five years block, which ends in March 2020.This tour will be followed by a visit of India's Indus Commissioner to Pakistan at a mutually convenient date, the official added.This tour was originally scheduled in October 2018 but was postponed because of local bodies and panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir.Under the Indus Water Treaty, waters flowing in three Indus tributaries -- the Sutlej, the Beas and the Ravi -- have been allotted to India, while the Chenab, the Jhelum and the Indus waters have been allotted to Pakistan. PTI PR SOMSOM