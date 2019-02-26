Pak terror camp attack: Nobody should be able to take India as a soft power, says Sunil Mittal

By Prasoon Srivastava Barcelona, Feb 26 (PTI) Hailing air strikes on Pakistan-based terror camps, industry leader Sunil Bharti Mittal Tuesday said that no body should take India as a soft power. He also said the government will take an appropriate action as it has now taken whenever its people are attacked. "India has to ensure that we are not taken lightly by any external forces; and what India needs to do, it will do... in that sense as a citizen of India, (I) will always be wanting India's position on the world stage be held high. Nobody should be able to take India as a soft power. Whenever such issues will arise, obviously the govt will take appropriate action as it is taking," Mittal told reporters here reacting to reports of air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan by the Indian Air Force fighter jets across the Line of Control (LoC). PTI PRS MKJ