Pak violates ceasefire along IB in J-K's Kathua

Jammu, Nov 4 (PTI) Pakistani rangers on Monday targeted forward posts with small fire arms along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said.There was no report of any casualty or damage in the firing, they said.The unprovoked firing from across the border in Manyari-Chorgali area in Hiranagar sector started around 8.30 pm, they said.The officials said the Border Security Force retaliated. The cross-border firing between the two sides was going on when last reports were received. PTI TAS DPB