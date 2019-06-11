'Pak violates ceasefire along IB in Kathua

Jammu, June 11 (PTI) The Pakistan Rangers Tuesday violated ceasefire again, targeting border out posts at International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, promoting the BSF to retaliate effectively, a BSF official said. However, no loss of life or any damage to property occurred in the small arms firing by them, he added. An army jawan was killed and three others were injured Monday in mortar shelling and firing by the Pakistan army along the Line of Control in Salotri forward area of Poonch district."From around 1600 hours onwards Tuesday, the Pakistan Ranges opened unprovoked intermittent firing of small arms towards the Indian side in Hirangar sector," said the BSF PRO.The BSF troops returned the fire which was localised to a limited stretch in Hiranagar sector, they said."No loss of life or damage of any kind occurred. The firing has stopped from both ends and no other area is affected as of now," the PRO said. The Army jawan killed Monday in the shelling by the Pakistan army along the Loc in Poonch has been identified as Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed, said the Defence PRO. Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed, 28, belonged to Marrar village of Morrahi tehsil in Khagaria district of Bihar and is survived by his wife."Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed was a brave and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," the Defence PRO said. PTI AB RAXRAX