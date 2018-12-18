Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, Dec 18 (PTI) Pakistani troops Tuesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir by resorting to unprovoked firing on forward posts, officials said. The firing by Pakistani troops from across the LoC attracted strong and effective retaliation by the Indian Army, they said. The officials said there was no immediate report of any casualty. The ceasefire violation was first reported in Digwar sector late this evening and later spread to Kerni sector, they said. The exchange of firing between the two sides was still going on when last reports were received, they added. PTI TAS AQSAQS