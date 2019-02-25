Pak violates ceasefire along Loc in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, Feb 25 (PTI) The Pakistan army targeted forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district Monday, violating the ceasefire in this region for six days during the last week. A defence spokesman said Indian troops retaliated strongly. "At about 1830 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms along the LoC in Nowshera sector," he said. During the last week, the Pakistan army resorted to firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in forward posts and civilian areas in Rajouri and Poonch districts. On Sunday at about 5.15 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along the LoC in Nowshera sector in Rajouri. On Saturday last at about 4.30 pm, Pakistan troops resorted to shelling and firing of small arms along the LoC also in Nowshera sector. However, there was no shelling and firing along the LoC on Friday. On Thursday last, the Pakistan army resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing on the forward posts along the LoC in Poonch sector. On Wednesday last, the Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by resorting to heavy shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along the LoC in Kalal sector of Rajouri district. The Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri on Tuesday as well. The year 2018 had witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations 2,936 by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border. Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire understanding of 2003 despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the agreement during flag meetings between the border guarding forces of the two countries, officials said. Amid mounting tension between India and Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack and increasing ceasefire violations, the people along the LoC and the International Border (IB) in this region are living under intense fear. PTI AB AQS