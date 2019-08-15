Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, Aug 15 (PTI) Pakistani troops targeted forward posts with mortar shells and small arms along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.The cross-border firing started around 7 am in Krishnaghati sector of the district and continued for several hours, prompting strong response from the Indian side, a defence official said.The firing stopped around 5.30 pm, he said.There have been no reports of any injury or casualty on the Indian side. PTI AB SOMSOM