Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, Mar 26 (PTI) The Pakistani army Tuesday resorted to shelling and small arms fire on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said."At about 1750 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along the LoC in Nowshera sector," he said, adding that the Army opened fire in retaliation.The official said cross-border firing was underway when last reports came in and there was no report of any casualty on the Indian side.Seven people, including three soldiers, were killed in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch since India's air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26 in response to the February 14 Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel. PTI TAS AB IJT