Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Uri sector of J-K, one soldier injured

Srinagar, Dec 5 (PTI)Pakistani troops Wednesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC)in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in injuries to one soldier, an army official said.The Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing towards Indian posts in Kamalkote area of Uri in Baramulla district, the official said, adding the Indian army responded in adequate measure.Further details are awaited, he added. PTI MIJ RCJRCJ