Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, May 3 (PTI) The Pakistani army violated the ceasefire for the second consecutive day Friday by resorting to small arms fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, an official spokesperson said. "At about 1600 hours, Pakistani army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation with firing of small arms along the LoC in Qasba Sector in Poonch district," the official said, adding that the Indian Army retaliated effectively, he said.Pakistani troops had resorted to shelling with mortars and firing of small arms on Thursday as well in Shahpur and Kirni sectors of Poonch district.Schools along the border have been kept closed for the past two days as a precautionary measure, officials said.Ten people, including four soldiers, have been killed and over 50 people injured in Rajouri and Poonch districts so far since India's February 26 air strike on a JeM terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot in response to the Pulwama terror strike that left 40 CRPF personnel dead. PTI AB IJT