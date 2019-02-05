Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch, targets army camp with rocket launchers

Jammu, Feb 5 (PTI) Pakistani troops Tuesday violated ceasefire in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir by firing two rounds of rocket launchers towards an Army camp along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Krishna Ghati sector, an army officer said.Indian troops did not retaliate to the "deliberate provocation" to avoid civilian casualties across the border, said the officer, asking not to be named.He said the rockets aimed at the army camp in Jhulas area of the Krishna Ghati sector were fired around 10.30 am but did not cause any damage."The firing of rockets was a deliberate attempt to instigate strong reaction from the Indian Army since Pakistan is observing Kashmir solidarity day. There was a possibility of civilian casualties in view of the public rallies across the border," he said. The latest ceasefire violation ended several days of lull in the firing from across the border.Since the beginning of the new year, Pakistani troops have been regularly violating the ceasefire especially along the LoC in Jammu division. A few incidents of ceasefire violations were also witnessed along the International Border in January.On January 15, Assistant Commandant Vinay Prasad of BSF was killed when he was hit by a Pakistani sniper from across the IB. An Army porter lost his life along the LoC in Rajouri district on January 11. The same day two army personnel including a major were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack along the LoC in Naushera sector of Rajouri.The year 2018 had witnessed the highest number (2,936) of ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border. PTI TAS AB TIRTIR