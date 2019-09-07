Pak violates ceasefire in two sectors along LoC in J-K's Poonch

(Eds: Adding fresh inputs) Jammu, Sep 7 (PTI) Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire in two sectors by targeting forward posts and villages in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, ending nearly a week-long lull along the Line of Control (LoC) , a defence spokesperson said.There was no report of any casualty on the Indian side in the firing, he said. Small arms firing and mortar shelling from across the border started in Krishna Ghati sector around 7.45 am and later in Poonch sector at 5.30 pm, the spokesperson said.He said the Indian Army retaliated and the cross-border shelling between the two sides was on at both the places when last reports were received.On September 1, an army personnel was killed when Pakistan targeted forward posts and villages in Shahpur-Kerni sector, raising the death toll in ceasefire violations by the neighbouring nation in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri since July to eight -- six soldiers and two civilians. PTI TAS DPBDPB