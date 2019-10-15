Pak violates ceasefire, shells two sectors in Poonch

Jammu, Oct 15 (PTI) The Pakistan Army targeted two sectors along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district with mortars and small arms firing on Wednesday. The Indian Army effectively retaliated. "At about 0930 hours, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Qasba and Kirni sectors in district Poonch", they said.PTI AB DVDV